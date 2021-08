The Detroit Tigers were felled tonight at Comerica Park in 10 innings by the Toronto Blue Jays, and the two squads will wrap up their series tomorrow afternoon.

Following tonight’s game, the Tigers announced that with the pending return of pitcher Matthew Boyd, they’ve optioned Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo:

Tigers option Daz Cameron to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Matthew Boyd's return from IL tomorrow. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 29, 2021