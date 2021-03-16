Detroit Tigers option OF Derek Hill to Toledo Mud Hens

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to option OF Derek Hill to the Toledo Mud Hens following today’s game against the New York Yankees. However, skipper A.J. Hinch hinted that fans haven’t seen the last of him.

Hill, who was drafted by the Tigers in 2014 and saw limited action last season, went 1-for-11 with six strikeouts in 2020. So far in Spring Training, he’s hit 4-for-15 with four stolen bases.

“The adjustments he’s made at the plate have been noted. His defense has been excellent. I told him he’s going to play for us, just not out of the chute,” said Hinch.

In addition to Hill, LF Christin Stewart, infielder Zack Short and right-handed pitchers Matt Manning, Franklin Perez and Alex Lange were also optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –