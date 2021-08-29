Detroit Tigers option RHP Jason Foley to Toledo after today’s loss to Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers have announced a roster move following today’s setback against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They’ve optioned RHP Jason Foley to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, while saying that a corresponding move will be made prior to tomorrow’s game:

Foley threw one inning this afternoon, walking two Jays batters.

