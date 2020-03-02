43.2 F
Detroit
Monday, March 2, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte blasts two home runs

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Cincinnati Reds P Trevor Bauer hilariously trolls the Houston Astros

By now, everybody and their brother is well aware of the cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros and their...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Tigers were able to tie the Boston Red Sox this afternoon with an 11-11 final score, thanks in large part to the contributions of Travis Demeritte.

He blasted two home runs, including a 9th inning 3-run shot to tie the score.

The game ended as a tie without extra innings due to Spring Training rules.

Demeritte was acquired by the Tigers as part of the deal that sent pitcher Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves last season. In 48 games wearing the Old English D, Demeritte hit .225 wth three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Previous articleAnalyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

