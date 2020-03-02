Detroit Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte blasts two home runs

The Detroit Tigers were able to tie the Boston Red Sox this afternoon with an 11-11 final score, thanks in large part to the contributions of Travis Demeritte.

He blasted two home runs, including a 9th inning 3-run shot to tie the score.

Game tying home run!!! Demeritte with his 2nd of the game. 6th run 9th inning!

The game ended as a tie without extra innings due to Spring Training rules.

Demeritte was acquired by the Tigers as part of the deal that sent pitcher Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves last season. In 48 games wearing the Old English D, Demeritte hit .225 wth three home runs and 10 RBIs.