Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch congratulates Miguel Cabrera for 3,000th hit

History was officially made at Comerica Park this afternoon, as Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the historic mark of 3,00th career hit.

Embed from Getty Images

And while congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the future Hall of Famer, team owner Chris Ilitch issued the following statement shortly after the milestone:

Embed from Getty Images

“Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera on your 3,000th hit! Like Tigers fans, I’ve been proud to witness Miggy’s historic 3,000th hit and 500th home run milestones, putting him among a select few MLB legends. I thank Miguel for a career of exciting, Hall of Fame-caliber play towards our objective of championship baseball for Tigers fans. Miggy has and continues to build his status as one of the greatest Tigers of all time.”

A statement from Christopher Ilitch, Chairman and CEO of the Detroit Tigers. pic.twitter.com/fjTEIugrBs — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

3 MLB Fan Duel targets for 4/22/22

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports.

As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to “stack” certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.

Therefore, crushing your value plays — whether it be a pitcher unexpectedly piling up strikeouts or a low-salaried batter racking up points — can be the secret sauce to taking down a tournament.

Which budget options stand out today on FanDuel?

Ranger Suarez, P, Phillies ($7,300)

Ranger Suarez’s salary was $9,600 for his first start of the season. Today, his salary is just the 17th-highest on the slate.

It’s a good time to buy in.

Of course, Suarez’s salary is where it is because he hasn’t been good so far, pitching to a 13.2% strikeout rate and 5.87 ERA. But his underlying metrics aren’t that bad, including a 4.53 SIERA and 64.3% ground-ball rate.