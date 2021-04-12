Detroit Tigers P Casey Mize absolutely dominates Houston Astros

Sharing is caring!

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers were in Houston to take on the Astros and second year pitcher Casey Mize stole the show by tossing seven scoreless innings before Tigers manager AJ Hinch went to the bullpen.

In his seven strong innings of work, Mize made Astros hitters look silly time and time again as he gave up just four hits while stringing out five on just 89 pitches.

The seven inning of work is the longest outing of Mize’s career.

Now we hope the Tigers can hold on for the win.