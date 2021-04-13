Detroit Tigers P Casey Mize gets baby oil shower following first MLB win

Sharing is caring!

Monday was a very special night for Detroit Tigers‘ second-year pitcher Casey Mize as he picked up his first Major League win after dominating the Houston Astros for seven innings.

Following the game, according to Detroit News beat writer Chris McCosky, Mize’s teammates doused him with “beer, orange juice, baby powder and baby oil.”

“I have baby oil all over me,” said Mize, who was masterful in seven shutout innings. “It’s going to be a couple of days before that is gone.”

Mize, who was brilliant as he allowed no runs on just four hits while throwing just 89 pitches over seven innings, talked about what the win means to him.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It means a lot for our club after we’d dropped four straight. We definitely needed to come in here and get off to a good start and we did that. And it means a lot to me personally.

“It’s been a long time coming. Obviously I didn’t get (a win) last year and I had to sit through the long offseason without having one. It means a lot to me and I can’t thank my teammates enough for making it happen.”

Monday night’s game was a flash of what we all expect Mize to be. Let’s hope this was the start of something great.