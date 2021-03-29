Detroit Tigers P Derek Holland has message for the haters

Sharing is caring!

Reliever Derek Holland is eager to prove his doubters wrong, and is openly inviting them to continue not believing in him.

The 12 year veteran officially earned a spot on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster after having signed a minor-league deal with a non-roster invitation to camp from GM Al Avila, his third in the past four years.

“It’s funny to see some of the negativity that’s out there on the internet,” Holland said Saturday. “Let them hate. Let them talk all the crap they want. I’m doing something that I put my mind to, and I’ve continued to work my butt off to get where I am.”

The Newark, OH native has appeared in 309 career games, the majority of which coming with the Texas Rangers. He’s also seen action with Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. And while fans may be looking at his 6.88 average ERA the past two seasons, Holland isn’t interested in their criticism.

“People were already doubting me, saying I’m old, I’m washed up and I don’t have it anymore,” Holland said. “And then, here I am. For the first time in a while, I can sit here, and I can actually say the velocity is there. So, I’m not old, and I’m not washed up. … The results are speaking for themselves now.”

Holland has also worked with noted pitching coach Tom House, who has worked with the likes of Nolan Ryan as well as NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

“This is my third year being with him,” Holland said about House. “I’ve seen the increase (in velocity) each year go up. I think another big thing is going from starter to reliever. You’ve got one inning to let it eat a little bit more, so that helps.”

The Tigers and Indians are set to get underway April 1 from Comerica Park.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –