Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers P Eduardo Rodriguez gets results from finger specialist

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers have unfortunately been without Eduardo Rodriguez for the last several games, as he was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a left index finger pulley rupture. The timing couldn't have come at a more inopportune time, as he was in the midst of having registered a minuscule 2.13 ERA through his first 11 outings of the year, easily a career-best.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been cleared to resume throwing

The latest update on his condition came from beat writer Evan Woodbery of MLive, who wrote that he'd been cleared to resume throwing but that there's still no official timeline for a return to the mound.

He had just finished visiting a finger specialist in Philadelphia.

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers badly need E-Rod back

The Tigers have not fared well since Rodriguez landed on the IL, as he's proven himself to be an invaluable member of a team looking to gain ground in the American League Central Division.

Let's hope his recovery isn't as long as anticipated and that he can rejoin his teammates soon.

