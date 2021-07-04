Detroit Tigers P Gregory Soto headed to 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Sharing is caring!

2021 will mark the 3rd straight year that a reliever has represented the Detroit Tigers.

Lefty reliever Gregory Soto will represent Detroit in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, CO:

He’s the first left-handed reliever to represent the Tigers in the All-Star Game since Willie Hernandez in 1984-86.

“It’s a big achievement,” Soto said Sunday. “For me and my family, it’s very important. Since I was a kid, I’ve always thought about that. Now it’s a dream come true.”

“His stuff has always been talked about, written about and feared from the other side,” said Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who informed Soto of his All-Star Game selection Sunday morning. “The big question: Was he going to be able to harness it? And he’s really put together a nice run of quality outings in high leverage with zero room for error. I’ve only put him in the toughest spots imaginable.”

Soto sports a 4-1 record with six saves, a 2.94 ERA, 20 walks and 40 strikeouts over 33⅔ innings in 36 appearances in 2021.

