Detroit Tigers P Joey Wentz busts out secret weapon for 2023

Joey Wentz, Detroit Tigers‘ promising left-handed pitcher, has been impressing his coaches and fans alike with his new secret weapon – the curveball. In a recent Spring Training game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he threw 10 curveballs, getting a swing-and-miss and three called strikes without any being put in play. With his fastball sitting at 94 mph and getting three whiffs on seven swings at his cutter, the addition of a curveball to his arsenal makes him a triple threat on the mound. Wentz has been honing his skills in the minor leagues, and if he stays healthy, he's likely to start the season at the top of the rotation at Triple-A Toledo.

The Big Picture: Joey Wentz has a new secret weapon

Joey Wentz's new secret weapon, the curveball, could eventually be a game-changer for his future as a starting pitcher. With this new addition to his arsenal, he has the potential to be a key piece of the rotation in Detroit at some point this season. His recent dominating run at the Arizona Fall League and his strong finish in Detroit last year make him an exciting prospect to watch. If he continues to impress with his new pitch, he could become a crucial part of the Tigers' success.

“I’m trying to use that more this year and I thought I had good results with it,” he said. “If I can land spin it will help my fastball. And I think it’s a good pitch in itself. I just have to land it, which in the past has been hard for me to do.

“I’ve been working on it. I think I’m doing a pretty good job with it.”

Wentz by the Numbers

During the 2022 season, Wentz was 2-2 with the Tigers. During those games, seven starts, he posted a 3.03 ERA, while striking out 27 batters and walking 13, in 32 2/3 innings of work. If Wentz can get his curveball working, those numbers could improve.

Joey Wentz could eventually be a key to the Detroit Tigers' success

The Tigers have been rebuilding for what seems like forever, and though 2023 could be another rough season, they hope some of their younger players can develop and eventually help lead the team to the playoffs. Joey Wentz's addition to the rotation could be the final piece of the puzzle that they need to compete at a high level. With his new curveball, Wentz has the potential to be a dominant force on the mound and lead the Tigers to victory.