Sharing is caring!

Just when you thought you have watched baseball long enough to see it all, something happens that makes you wonder how many more crazy things can happen.

That is exactly what happened on Friday night when Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Funkhouser somehow managed to walk Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees on 3 pitches.

Check it out.

Gio Urshela walks on three balls. pic.twitter.com/Jtah3FEqXV — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 29, 2021

What is this, Catholic League rules?