41.5 F
Detroit
Monday, March 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Matthew Boyd: “Nobody knows what’s going to happen”

The Detroit Tigers pitcher gave his thoughts on the situation that Major League Baseball is facing.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Game of the Day: Detroit Pistons defeat Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of 1990 NBA Finals [Video]

For today's Game of the Day, we go back to 1990 when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Portland Trail...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Michigan State Spartan Jack Conklin finds a new home

Former Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Conklin spent the first four years of his NFL career with the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow lands huge deal

We knew it was a matter of time but this still hurts. http://gty.im/1190294024 According to reports, the Denver Broncos are signing...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, Major League Baseball has cancelled Spring Training and initially pushed back the start of their season at least two weeks.

Now, it looks as though that date has been pushed back even further. The League released a statement today saying that they’d be complying with the CDC’s recommendations to postpone events of 50 people or more by at least eight weeks, meaning we may not see baseball until mid-May at the earliest.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd , who was Detroit’s representative on the League’s conference call earlier today, was candid in giving his thoughts on the situation:

- Advertisement -

“What’s going on is truly unprecedented,” Boyd said. “So with that, you have to adapt.”

All non-roster players were mandated to leave Monday, with some leaving to go home and others to return to the Motor City and work out at Comerica Park.

“There is a level of uncertainty,” Boyd continued. “Just because no one really knows what’s going to happen. We’re in the same boat as the rest of the country. …

“I know a lot of guys are heading home, or heading to Detroit. There are also a lot of guys staying here. It’s kind of all over the place in terms of what guys are wanting to do. Today, we recommended just doing what’s best for guys and their families and stay ready for when the bell does ring.”

Of course, Boyd also couldn’t help but feel for minor league players as well as stadium employees who are being affected by the outbreak of the illness and the steps being implemented to curb the spread.

“This is going to be really hard. I know there’s guys on the big league side that don’t have a lot of big league time,” he said. “These are guys that have obviously made more money than Minor Leaguers, and they’re looking for jobs right now. I think that speaks to some of the hardships that guys or young families do face when paychecks stop rolling in. …

“And it’s not just us. It’s people at the stadiums, people all around the game. Everybody is affected by this.”

– – Quotes via Jason Beck of MLB.comLink – –

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceJason Beck
ViaMLB.com
Previous articleReport: Chicago Bears no longer in on Teddy Bridgewater and are now eying former Super Bowl MVP
Next articleDetroit Lions sign free agent OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai to huge contract

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Game of the Day: Detroit Pistons defeat Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of 1990 NBA Finals [Video]

For today's Game of the Day, we go back to 1990 when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Portland Trail...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan State Spartan Jack Conklin finds a new home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Conklin spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, where he made...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions OG Graham Glasgow lands huge deal

Don Drysdale - 0
We knew it was a matter of time but this still hurts. http://gty.im/1190294024 According to reports, the Denver Broncos are signing former Detroit Lions offensive lineman...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign free agent OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai to huge contract

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have signed the replacement for Rick Wagner. http://gty.im/1192336517 Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Lions are signing former Philadelphia Eagles...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Matthew Boyd: “Nobody knows what’s going to happen”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, Major League Baseball has cancelled Spring Training and initially pushed back the start of their season at least...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

MLB releases statement officially pushing back season even further

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that events of 50 people or more to be...
Read more

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers defeat San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win 1984 World Series

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
As we continue our Game of the Day series, we look back to 1984 when the Detroit Tigers defeated the San Diego Padres in...
Read more

Anonymous MLB executives deliver bad news for baseball fans

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
The remainder of Major League Baseball's Spring Training schedule has been cancelled along with the start of the regular season being pushed back at...
Read more

Report: Baseball gets first known case of COVID-19

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, "a minor league player in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.