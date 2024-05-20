Detroit Tigers P Reese Olson Suffers Painful Injury vs. Royals [Video]

Reese Olson Suffers Painful Injury

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson, experienced a frightening moment during Monday night’s game. He was struck by a line drive hit by Michael Massey that was clocked at 101.8 mph. The ball hit Olson directly on his right leg/hip area, causing him immediate pain and rendering him unable to continue pitching. Beau Brieske came in as his relief.

Reese Olson took a 101.8 mph line drive from Michael Massey off his right leg/hip and could barely move. He has left the game. Beau Brieske enters in relief. pic.twitter.com/4UeQryPBv7 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 21, 2024

Olson’s 2024 Performance

Before this unfortunate incident, Olson had been excelling on the mound for the Tigers in 2024. He boasted an impressive 2.09 ERA and a WHIP of 0.993 across 47.1 innings pitched. With 41 strikeouts and only 15 walks, Olson had established himself as a key performer in the Tigers’ rotation.

Aftermath and Team Response

Following the injury, Olson was promptly removed from the game for medical evaluation. The full extent of his injury is still being assessed, with hopes within the team and among fans that it is not severe. The Tigers community is hopeful that Olson’s standout season is not cut short by this incident.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Reese Olson was struck by a 101.8 mph line drive, leading to his immediate exit from the game. Olson had been having a standout 2024 season with a 2.09 ERA and a 0.993 WHIP. Beau Brieske replaced Olson, and the severity of Olson’s injury is still under assessment.

Bottom Line

Reese Olson’s injury is a significant concern for the Detroit Tigers, especially given his crucial role in their pitching lineup this season. As assessments continue, the team and its fans are holding their breath, hoping that Olson can return to the field soon and continue his excellent performance.