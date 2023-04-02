Detroit Tigers P Spencer Turnbull rocked in comeback: ‘I’m just going to flush it’

The Detroit Tigers suffered a 12-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays in their second game of the season. After being shut out on Opening Day, the Tigers managed to score their first run of the season when Miguel Cabrera hit an RBI single in the fourth inning. However, the Rays had already taken an 8-0 lead in the third inning, with seven runs off of Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull, who was making his return to the mound after a year of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Turnbull struggled throughout the game and only managed to pitch 2.2 innings before being pulled from the game.

Spencer Turnbull: ‘I’m just going to flush it’

Following Saturday's game, Turnbull spoke to the media and though he was clearly disappointed that he did not give his team a chance go win, he said he is just going to “flush” this one and move on.

“I'm definitely pretty disappointed,” Turnbull said. “Not exactly how I was hoping today would go, but I'm mostly disappointed because I didn't give us a chance to win. It's very frustrating. I'm just going to flush it and get ready for next week.”

Turnbull added that he vows to not let this happen again.

“I was like, ‘Dang, this could blow up in a hurry,'” Turnbull said. “I was able to work out of that, had a decent second inning, and in the third inning, crap hit the fan. You just can't have innings like that. You have to limit the damage, and I did not today. This loss is on me, but I'll make sure that doesn't happen again.”

Big Picture: Detroit Tigers face uncertain future with shaky pitching

The Tigers' pitching staff has been a source of concern in recent years, and Turnbull's shaky return only adds to those concerns. The Tigers' current starting rotation, which combined for 200 innings pitched in 2022, is filled with question marks. The Tigers' pitching will need to improve if they hope to compete in the AL Central division, as will their hitting.

Turnbull by the Numbers

He threw 38 of 63 pitches for strikes

Turnbull had three strikeouts

2.1 innings pitched, 8 earned runs allowed

8 hits allowed

3 walks

Turnbull's performance was statistically one of the worst of his career. His struggles with control were evident, as he walked three batters and allowed eight hits in just over two innings. His low strike percentage indicates that he was unable to consistently throw quality pitches, which led to the Rays' offensive explosion in the third inning.