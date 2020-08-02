41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, August 2, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander’s hat headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

A piece of Detroit Tigers history is headed to the HOF!

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

A member of the Detroit Tigers made history on Sunday at Comerica Park, and he’s being honored for it.

Tyler Alexander struck out nine consecutive batters, which had only been done once in the history of the American League; coincidently, by former Tiger Doug Fister in 2012.

Alexander’s hat will be going to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY:

Additionally, the ball he used to record the 9th straight strikeout has been collected and authenticated. Congratulations to Tyler Alexander!

BONUS CONTENT: Rob Manfred floats possibility of season shutdown

We’ve just gotten baseball back, but could it be taken away just as fast?

According to a report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players association that a shutdown is possible if the sport isn’t able to better manage the COVID-19 spread.

Broadcasts have captured players not following protocols, which included the prohibition of spitting, high fives, and mask wearing. One unnamed MLB official stated that there were also poor choices being made off the field: “There are some bad decisions being made.”

Several teams have had to postpone games due to outbreaks. The Miami Marlins have had 21 members of the organization test positive, while handfuls of players and staff from other teams have also prompted delays.

Out of the 11,895 tests through yesterday, there were 29 positive cases.

Manfred has the power to shut down the season as Commissioner, and it sounds like that’s a possibility if the coronavirus situation isn’t better handled.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings basketball jersey concept is a slam dunk

Michael Whitaker - 0
As an NHL Original 6 franchise, the Detroit Red Wings uniform is one of the all-time classics not only in hockey, but in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander’s hat headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Michael Whitaker - 0
A member of the Detroit Tigers made history on Sunday at Comerica Park, and he's being honored for it. Tyler Alexander struck out nine...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ex-Tiger Nick Castellanos hits 2 bombs, but commits error leading to 3 Tigers runs (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, there's that Nick Castellanos defense we remember. The former Detroit Tiger misplayed a fly ball into center field and dropped it, which led to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions announce 4 roster moves on Sunday

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they made four roster moves on Sunday. From Detroit Lions: The Detroit Lions place the following Player on Active/PUP: DE Austin Bryant The...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Ex-Tiger Nick Castellanos hits 2 bombs, but commits error leading to 3 Tigers runs (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, there's that Nick Castellanos defense we remember. The former Detroit Tiger misplayed a fly ball into center field and dropped it, which led to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers demote Beau Burrows in favor of Daniel Norris

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have made a roster move following the conclusion of today's first game of their double header against the Cincinati Reds at...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Updated: New York Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is missing

Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATED:  According to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Yoenis Cespedes is safe, but he has opted out of the 2020 season. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1290020319638380545 https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1290022370984378368 ORIGINAL REPORT: According to a statement...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander ties American League strikeout record

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander accomplished something that had only been done one time in the history of the American League as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.