Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander’s hat headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

A member of the Detroit Tigers made history on Sunday at Comerica Park, and he’s being honored for it.

Tyler Alexander struck out nine consecutive batters, which had only been done once in the history of the American League; coincidently, by former Tiger Doug Fister in 2012.

Alexander’s hat will be going to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY:

Additionally, the ball he used to record the 9th straight strikeout has been collected and authenticated. Congratulations to Tyler Alexander!

BONUS CONTENT: Rob Manfred floats possibility of season shutdown

We’ve just gotten baseball back, but could it be taken away just as fast?

According to a report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players association that a shutdown is possible if the sport isn’t able to better manage the COVID-19 spread.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowN — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

Broadcasts have captured players not following protocols, which included the prohibition of spitting, high fives, and mask wearing. One unnamed MLB official stated that there were also poor choices being made off the field: “There are some bad decisions being made.”

Several teams have had to postpone games due to outbreaks. The Miami Marlins have had 21 members of the organization test positive, while handfuls of players and staff from other teams have also prompted delays.

Out of the 11,895 tests through yesterday, there were 29 positive cases.

Manfred has the power to shut down the season as Commissioner, and it sounds like that’s a possibility if the coronavirus situation isn’t better handled.