Detroit Tigers part ways with Kevin Rand; Doug Teter re-assigned

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have decided not to renew the contract of Senior Director of Medical Services Kevin Rand. In addition, head athletic trainer Doug Teter has been transitioned to a role in Lakeland, FL, where he will replace Rand.

Petzold did note that Teter’s official title in Lakeland has not yet been determined and that it is unclear if the Tigers have hired a new head athletic trainer.

Strength and conditioning coordinator Steve Chase was also relieved of his duties.

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, quite a few people believed the Detroit Tigers would not only finish above .500 for the first time in forever but would contend for a wild-card playoff spot. As we know, that did not come close to happening, and one of the big reasons was the number of injuries the team dealt with, especially regarding their pitching staff.

What did A.J. Hinch say about the Tigers’ injuries this season?

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, manager A.J. Hinch said he does not believe the Tigers’ plethora of injuries could be associated with the medical department or the strength department.

“I don’t think the injuries can be associated with the strengths and weaknesses of our medical department or strength department,” Hinch said Oct. 7. “It was a really rough year, and those guys worked tirelessly. They were dealing with something every single day of the season. “So we’re going to look at our processes behind our coaching decisions. We’re going to look at our processes and see where we can get better, what we do well, what we do below average and try to address all of that.” Via Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press

New Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is making moves and not many people are safe.