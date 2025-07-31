Detroit Tigers acquire Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians

The Detroit Tigers have finally made a move with the hopes of stabilizing their bullpen, and it’s a name fans will recognize.

On Thursday, the Tigers acquired veteran right-hander Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced.

Why It Matters

Detroit’s bullpen has been… well, shaky. Whether it’s holding late leads or stopping the bleeding when starters struggle, the Tigers desperately needed a proven arm, and, if he can stay healthy, they just got one.

Sewald, 35, brings with him postseason experience, a ton of strikeouts, and a reputation as one of the best swing-and-miss relievers in baseball over the past few years.

By the Numbers

Career: 21-26, 86 saves, 4.11 ERA, 391.2 IP

21-26, 86 saves, 4.11 ERA, 391.2 IP 2025 (with Cleveland): 4.70 ERA in 18 games (15.1 IP), 10.6 K/9

4.70 ERA in 18 games (15.1 IP), 10.6 K/9 Since 2023: 29.6% strikeout rate (T-21st among relievers with 125+ appearances) 56.3% in-zone rate (5th-best in MLB)



Not bad for a guy who’s bounced around four teams: Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks, and Guardians.

What This Means for the Tigers

Sewald isn’t a long-term piece, but he could help the cause for the 2025 season. He gives Detroit a late-inning weapon and a veteran presence for a bullpen that’s lacked both.

His postseason experience with Seattle in 2022 and Arizona in 2023 could prove invaluable if the Tigers stay in the playoff race.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers didn’t give up much, and in return, they get a pitcher who has had success on the big stage. If Sewald can find a groove, Detroit just got a lot more dangerous in the late innings.