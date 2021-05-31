Detroit Tigers pause C Grayson Greiner’s rehab assignment

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers are pausing Grayson Greiner‘s rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens after he experienced some discomfort in his hamstring.

Tigers are pausing Grayson Greiner's rehab assignment in Triple-A Toledo after he experienced some discomfort in his hamstring. He remains on the IL, where he's been since May 12. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) May 31, 2021

C Grayson Greiner has been returned from his injury rehab assignment and he remains on the injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 31, 2021

“Grayson had a little discomfort a couple days ago when he played, when he ran around the bases,” Hinch said Sunday. “He’s been given a couple days off to have any of that soreness subside. He originally was going to play this weekend. It doesn’t look like he’s going to get back in there for a couple of days.”

Jake Rogers and Eric Haase have been playing well in Greiner’s absence, so the Tigers should not feel a need to rush him back before he is 100%.