Detroit Tigers Pick Notre Dame’s Jack Penney in 2024 MLB Draft

Tigers Select Jack Penney with 147th Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have chosen Jack Penney, an infielder from Notre Dame, with the 147th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Penney, known for his strong understanding of the strike zone, adds a utility infielder option to the Tigers’ organization.

Disciplined Approach at the Plate

Penney entered the 2024 season as a highly-touted prospect but experienced a slump during his junior year. This affected his standing, and he now aligns with the Tigers’ cost-saving draft strategy. Ranked last on Baseball America’s Top 500 players, he was otherwise unlisted.

Penney’s disciplined approach at the plate is noteworthy. His 16 percent walk rate surpasses his 13.9 percent strikeout rate, signaling a refined eye and solid swing decisions. Jonathan Mayo from MLB Pipeline praised Penney’s ability to generate decent exit velocities and his adequate power during the MLB Draft livestream.

Versatility and Potential Roles

The Tigers initially plan to use Penney at shortstop, the position he played in college. In his own words to Irish Sports Daily, Penney acknowledged the challenges of transitioning back to shortstop: “The biggest adjustment playing short again was the footwork part.” However, he is expected to fill multiple infield roles as needed.

Despite Penney’s intelligence at the plate, questions about his long-term viability at shortstop or third base persist. Scouts see him more as a potential second baseman with moderate tools. His path to the majors likely involves a role as a reliable utility infielder.

Penney’s 2024 season with Notre Dame ended with a .269/.406/.492 slash line, including nine home runs and an .898 OPS, further showcasing his ability to get on base. His selection reflects the Tigers’ focus on players with consistent on-base skills.

Written by W.G. Brady

