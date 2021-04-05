Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto throws fifth-highest pitch of Statcast era [Video]

Sharing is caring!

It was not a very good day for the Detroit Tigers as they were whooped by the Minnesota Twins in a battle for first place in the American League Central.

The game was pretty much summed up by Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto, who managed to throw the fifth-highest pitch in Statcast era.

The pitch, which was the first pitch Soto threw, came in the top of the eighth inning and registered at 9.21 feet high.

Check it out for yourself.

Ladies and Gentlemen, your 2021 Detroit Tigers. pic.twitter.com/v0RHivAn79 — Jed (@TigersJUK) April 5, 2021

"As soon as he threw that first pitch, in my mind I was like, 'Oh my God, this is going to be another long inning,'" catcher Wilson Ramos said. https://t.co/yR10g9XtKK — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 5, 2021