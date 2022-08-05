Detroit Tigers pitcher suspended for PED use

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, five minor league players, including one Detroit Tigers pitcher, have been suspended for PED use.

Nightengale reported on Friday that pitcher Elvin Valerio, who is currently on the Dominican Summer League roster of the Detroit Tigers, has received a 60-game suspension without pay after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

According to Nightengale, Valerio was using Stanozolol and GW501516.

Valerio was 0-0 with a 6.27 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched this season, which makes me think the drugs he was taking were not performance enhancing.

Five minor league players suspended for PED use, including former big leaguer Derek Dietrich pic.twitter.com/mADemZgoIO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 5, 2022

