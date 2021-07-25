Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal laments performance against Royals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers entered their series against the Kansas City Royals riding high on a winning streak. Unfortunately, that’s all a distant memory.

The Royals put the finishing touches on a sweep of the Tigers today, earning a 6-1 triumph at Kauffman Stadium. Pitcher Tarik Skubal fell behind early, giving up a three run blast from Salvador Perez followed by a solo shot from Jorge Soler.

“I didn’t do my job, which is putting our team in a position to win,” Skubal said. “That’s what I want to do every time I take the ball, just do my best to get a win at the end of the day. And I didn’t do that today. There wasn’t any added pressure. I just didn’t do my job. I got punched in the mouth early, and that was the difference.”

Manager AJ Hinch said as much, describing Kansas City’s offensive outburst as an “ambush”.

“They ambushed him, and we didn’t really recover until late,” Hinch said. “We had a couple opportunities to chip back into the game, and we came up short. Their aggressiveness on (Skubal’s) fastball early, they did a lot of damage with it. The only thing they did against him was damage.”

They’ll continue their road trip with a series against the Minnesota Twins.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold Link – –