If you have been following the 2022 Detroit Tigers, you are well aware of the fact that they have been losing starting pitchers left and right, forcing them to call up reinforcements from the Minor Leagues.

But one pitcher who has not been given a shot, despite seven Tigers starting pitchers going down with an injury this season, is RHP Chase Anderson.

Anderson, who is 34, spent the last eight seasons in Major League Baseball, where he was a starting pitcher for the Brewers, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, and Phillies.

During those eight seasons, he went 56-46 with a 4.20 ERA before being signed by the Tigers this past offseason.

Detroit Tigers pitcher to opt out of contract after not getting a chance

Now, according to a report from Robert Murray, Chase Anderson intends to opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers.

So far this season, with the Toledo Mud Hens, Anderson is 4-3 with a 4.63 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts). During that time, he has 62 strikeouts and 27 walks in 70 innings pitched. He also has a WHIP of 1.386.

Source: Right-hander Chase Anderson intends to opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Anderson threw six shutout innings with Triple-A Toledo tonight. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 16, 2022

To be honest, despite Chase Anderson not standing out with the Mud Hens so far this season, it is a bit surprising that he has not gotten at least one start with the Detroit Tigers, considering their injury situation.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers should have given Chase Anderson an opportunity at the Major League level?

