Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for road series vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

A tough series begins tonight

It’s gonna be a late couple of nights if you are a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan as the Tigers will be in California beginning on Friday night as they play a 3-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here is what the Tigers pitching rotation will look like for their series against the Dodgers.

Friday: Tyler Alexander

Saturday: Beau Brieske

Sunday: Eduardo Rodriguez

The Dodgers are off to a 12-6 start and are considered by most to be the best team in Major League Baseball so the Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

