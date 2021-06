Sharing is caring!

Following their series with the Kansas City Royals, the Detroit Tigers will head further west to take on the Los Angeles Angeles.

As you can see, the Tigers pitching rotation for that series includes a nice treat at rookie Matt Manning will make his MLB debut on Thursday night against Angels sensation, Shohei Ohtani.

Thursday – Matt Manning

Friday – Jose Urena

Saturday – Wily Peralta

Sunday – Casey Mize

It should be a fun 4-game series!