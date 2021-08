Following the conclusion of their series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers will have Monday off before beginning a three-game set on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

Here is what the Tigers rotation will look like for their series against the Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers rotation for upcoming series vs. Red Sox Tuesday – Wily Peralta Wednesday – Casey Mize Thursday- Tarik Skubal — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 31, 2021