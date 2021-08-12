Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Cleveland Indians

Following their series finale on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers will return home to the friendly confines of Comerica Park where they will host the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series beginning on Friday night.

Here is what the Tigers pitching rotation will look like for their upcoming series against the Indians.

Friday – Tyler Alexander

Saturday – Wily Peralta

Sunday – Bullpen day or Drew Hutchinson (or combo)

Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Indians. Friday – Tyler Alexander Saturday – Wily Peralta Sunday – Bullpen day or Drew Hutchinson (or combo) — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 12, 2021