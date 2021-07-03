Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Texas Rangers

Sharing is caring!

Following their series against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers will travel to Texas to take on the Rangers in a three-game set which will begin on Monday.

Here is what the Tigers pitching rotation currently looks like for their series against the Rangers.

As noted by AJ Hinch, Casey Mize will only pitch three innings max in his start on Wednesday as the team keeps close track of his load management for the remainder of the season.

