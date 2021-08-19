Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Following their game on Thursday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels, the Detroit Tigers will head to Toronto where they will begin a 3-game series against the Blue Jays on Friday night.
Here is what we know about the Tigers’ probable starting pitching for their upcoming series against the Blue Jays.
Note: The Tigers have not yet announced who will start on Sunday.
Friday – T. Alexander
Saturday – W. Peralta
Sunday – TBD
— DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 19, 2021