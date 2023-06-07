Detroit Tigers’ Pitching Rotation Gains Momentum as Beau Brieske, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning Prepare for Rehab

The Detroit Tigers earlier today got some great news about three of their starting pitchers as it was announced Beau Brieske will make a rehab start tomorrow for the Tigers' High A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. Tarik Skubal will also make his second rehab start with the Whitecaps on Friday. Finally, it was announced Tigers RHP Matt Manning is ready to begin his rehab in the minors; it is not known when his first start will come.

Key Points:

The Detroit Tigers found out today two of their three starts will gin making rehab starts.

Beau Brieske will start tomorrow for High A West Michigan.

Matt Manning is set to begin his rehab outings in the minors.

Tarik Skubal will make a second rehab start on Friday for West Michigan.

Beau Brieske by the numbers

Brieske is working his way back from right forearm soreness and a right ulnar nerve entrapment; he has not pitched yet this season. Last season Brieske started the season with AAA Toledo and made two starts before he got the call to Detroit, in which he made 15 starts for the Tigers, pitching 81.2 innings. Brieske posted a 4.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, a 2.8 BB/9, and a 6.0 K/9. On July 29th, he was sent back down to Toledo, where he made two more starts before he ended up on the 60-day injured list with right arm soreness.

- Advertisement -

Matt Manning by the numbers

Manning made four starts for the Tigers this season before he ended up on the injured list with a right foot fracture. Manning, before being injured, posted a 1-1 record, a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. Manning also posted a 1.29 WHIP, a 2.3 BB/9, and a 5.4 K/9. Manning is in his third season in the big leagues, all with the Tigers; he has made 32 starts going 7-11, posting a career ERA of 4.78 as well as a career 1.36 WHIP, a 3.1 BB/9, a 6.3 K/9, and 112 career strikeouts.

Tarik Skubal by the numbers

Skubal made his first rehab start last Sunday when the West Michigan Whitecaps took on the Dayton Dragons. Skubal, in that outing, pitched just two innings giving up a hit. He didn't allow a run or a walk and struck out one batter. Skubal looked good in that outing as he works his way back from flexor tendon surgery. Prior to his injury that ended his season last year, Skubal had started 21 games for the Tigers, posting a 7-8 record with a 3.52 ERA, a 2.96 FIP, a 1.16 WHIP, a 2.4 BB/9, and an 8.9 K/9.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Tigers

It is great news for the Detroit Tigers as they are working their way back to having their normal pitching rotation for the first time this season. The issue they have during this recent rough stretch is their lineup; over their last four games, they have been outscored 19-6, and yesterday was the first time they scored three runs since last Tuesday when they lost to the Texas Rangers 10-6.

The Tigers right now are trailing 1-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies, with Tyler Alexander making the start for Detroit. With all three of these starters and the news of Eduardo Rodriguez today, the Tigers now await the return of Casey Mize to complete their rotation.