Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation for 3-Game Series vs. Giants

See how the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation lines up vs. the Giants

The Detroit Tigers just rode Tarik Skubal’s first-career complete-game shutout to avoid a sweep by Cleveland, and Comerica Park still feels the buzz from those 13 strikeouts. Now the schedule rolls right into a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants, and the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation has been released. Skubal and Casey Mize just pitched the last two games, so manager A.J. Hinch is turning to a trio of right-handers: Keider Montero, Jack Flaherty, and Jackson Jobe.

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation vs. Giants

Game Date/Time Tigers Starter 2025 ERA Giants Starter Game 1 Mon., May 26 — 1:10 p.m. Keider Montero 5.28 Hayden Birdsong Game 2 Tue., May 27 — 6:40 p.m. Jack Flaherty 4.39 Logan Webb Game 3 Wed., May 28 — 1:10 p.m. Jackson Jobe 4.06 Landen Roupp

Detroit Tigers pitching rotation depth matters more than ever with a 34-20 record, but a four-game cushion that can evaporate quickly. Here’s what to watch this week:

Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA)

The hard-throwing righty gets the opener. Command has been the issue—13 walks in 30⅔ innings—but San Francisco’s lineup ranks near the bottom of the NL in walk rate. If Montero gets ahead, the swing-and-miss stuff (6.2 K/9) will play.

Jack Flaherty (2-6, 4.39 ERA)

Flaherty’s stat line looks rugged—11 homers allowed in 53⅓ frames—but his 10.8 K/9 is second on the staff behind Skubal. Comerica’s spacious alleys should help keep the ball in the yard against Logan Webb in the marquee matchup of the series.

Jackson Jobe (4-1, 4.06 ERA)

The 22-year-old will make his tenth MLB start. He’s still feeling out big-league hitters, yet the whiff-inducing slider has held opponents to a .235 average. A quality outing on Wednesday could give the Tigers a boost before they hit the road for pair of series against the Royals and White Sox.

The Guardians Hangover & the AL Central Race

Detroit lost the first three games to Cleveland before Skubal’s gem steadied the ship. Even so, the Tigers’ +79 run differential is best in the division, and they sit four games up on both the Guardians and Twins. Avoiding a let-down against the Giants keeps that margin healthy as the calendar flips to June.

Bottom Line

Skubal set the tone Sunday. Now it’s the supporting cast’s turn. If the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation can give Hinch six solid innings a night, the offense—averaging 5.3 runs per game—should take care of the rest and keep the Tigers atop the AL Central.