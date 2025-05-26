Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers release David Hensley Detroit Tigers pitching rotation

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation for 3-Game Series vs. Giants

See how the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation lines up vs. the Giants

The Detroit Tigers just rode Tarik Skubal’s first-career complete-game shutout to avoid a sweep by Cleveland, and Comerica Park still feels the buzz from those 13 strikeouts. Now the schedule rolls right into a three-game set with the San Francisco Giants, and the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation has been released. Skubal and Casey Mize just pitched the last two games, so manager A.J. Hinch is turning to a trio of right-handers: Keider Montero, Jack Flaherty, and Jackson Jobe.

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers release David Hensley Detroit Tigers pitching rotation

Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation vs. Giants

GameDate/TimeTigers Starter2025 ERAGiants Starter
Game 1Mon., May 26 — 1:10 p.m.Keider Montero5.28Hayden Birdsong
Game 2Tue., May 27 — 6:40 p.m.Jack Flaherty4.39Logan Webb
Game 3Wed., May 28 — 1:10 p.m.Jackson Jobe4.06Landen Roupp

Detroit Tigers pitching rotation depth matters more than ever with a 34-20 record, but a four-game cushion that can evaporate quickly. Here’s what to watch this week:

Keider Montero (1-1, 5.28 ERA)

The hard-throwing righty gets the opener. Command has been the issue—13 walks in 30⅔ innings—but San Francisco’s lineup ranks near the bottom of the NL in walk rate. If Montero gets ahead, the swing-and-miss stuff (6.2 K/9) will play.

Jack Flaherty (2-6, 4.39 ERA)

Flaherty’s stat line looks rugged—11 homers allowed in 53⅓ frames—but his 10.8 K/9 is second on the staff behind Skubal. Comerica’s spacious alleys should help keep the ball in the yard against Logan Webb in the marquee matchup of the series.

Jackson Jobe (4-1, 4.06 ERA)

The 22-year-old will make his tenth MLB start. He’s still feeling out big-league hitters, yet the whiff-inducing slider has held opponents to a .235 average. A quality outing on Wednesday could give the Tigers a boost before they hit the road for pair of series against the Royals and White Sox.

Jackson Jobe

The Guardians Hangover & the AL Central Race

Detroit lost the first three games to Cleveland before Skubal’s gem steadied the ship. Even so, the Tigers’ +79 run differential is best in the division, and they sit four games up on both the Guardians and Twins. Avoiding a let-down against the Giants keeps that margin healthy as the calendar flips to June.

Bottom Line

Skubal set the tone Sunday. Now it’s the supporting cast’s turn. If the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation can give Hinch six solid innings a night, the offense—averaging 5.3 runs per game—should take care of the rest and keep the Tigers atop the AL Central.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule Terrion Arnold breakout 2025 Detroit Lions Dolphins joint practice
NFL Insider Leaks Full Detroit Lions Proposal That Could Alter NFL Playoffs
Ben Johnson Ben Johnson soft on tush push
Ben Johnson Is Already Showing Why He’s Too Soft to Succeed in Chicago
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers release David Hensley Detroit Tigers pitching rotation
Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation for 3-Game Series vs. Giants