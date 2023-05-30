Detroit Tigers place Eduardo Rodriguez and Matt Vierling on the 10-Day IL

Detroit Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodrigeuz has enjoyed a dominating season in 2023 with a minuscule 2.13 ERA in 11 starts. Unfortunately, that has been paused thanks to a less-than-stellar update released just minutes ago.

Eduardo Rodriguez, along with Matt Vierling are now on the IL

Minutes ago, it was announced by Tigers beat writer Jason Beck of MLB.com that the Tigers placed Rodriguez on the 10-Day IL thanks to an injury to his left index finger and that Braden Bristo has been called up from Triple-A Toledo in his stead.

What's more, it was announced that Matt Vierling would be joining Rodriguez on the IL with back soreness and that Tyler Nevin has been brought up:

In their official press release, the Tigers announced that the injury to Rodriguez was a “left index pulley rupture” and would be resting for the next 7-10 days.

Wrapping It Up: Rodriguez and Vierling are just the latest Tigers' Injuries

Rodriguez and Vierling join an extensive list of injuries that the Tigers have dealt with this season, which includes Spencer Turnbull, Kerry Carpenter, Casey Mize, Beau Briske, Freddy Pacheco, and Trey Wingenter.

Let's keep our fingers crossed that both Rodriguez and Vierling can return to action shortly as the Tigers continue their chase toward the top spot in the Division.