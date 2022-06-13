Detroit Tigers place Eduardo Rodriguez on restricted list

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to option pitcher Elvin Rodriguez to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens after a particularly poor outing in Friday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering eight earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings. It certainly wasn’t the start he was hoping for after allowing 10 earned runs in 4 1/3 against the New York Yankees.

However, according to a recently released statement by the team, Rodriguez is dealing with “a personal matter” and won’t be rejoining the team any time soon.

The statement reads:

“Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not rejoin the team at this time. As a result, Eduardo has been placed on the restricted list until further notice.”

For those unfamiliar with what the restricted list is, take a look:

“The Restricted List is essentially an excused but unpaid absence, although in certain circumstances a club might choose to pay the player while he is on the Restricted List. If a club requests that a player be placed on the Restricted List, the request must be approved by the MLB Commissioner.”

Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch reacts to the news

Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch reacted to the news, saying that the team statement “is what it is”:

“The statement is what it is,” Hinch said.

“The restricted list part is the relationship between the player and the organization. I knew he wasn’t gonna make his start, wasn’t going to pitch in the minor leagues or major leagues at this time. This was inevitable.”

Rodriguez was inked by the Tigers last November to a handsome five-year contract worth $77 million. However, aside from a four-inning scoreless outing against the Cleveland Guardians in May, the right-hander has struggled in his first season with the Tigers.

He has a less than stellar 11.51 ERA in five games and 20.1 innings pitched so far in 2022.

