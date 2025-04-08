Detroit Tigers Place Jake Rogers on IL, Call Up Catcher in Surprise Roster Move

The Detroit Tigers scratched Jake Rogers from Tuesday’s game against the Yankees with an oblique injury and placed him on the 10-day IL.

Another early-season injury hits the Tigers — this time behind the plate.

Just moments before Tuesday’s first pitch against the New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers made a surprising roster move: starting catcher Jake Rogers was scratched from the lineup due to left oblique tightness and placed on the 10-day injured list.

Jake Rogers

A Late Scratch and a Quick Call-Up

Rogers was set to catch ace Tarik Skubal in Tuesday’s series game against New York — a role he’s filled consistently so far in 2025. But during pregame warmups, something didn’t feel right. The Tigers pulled him from the lineup, and shortly after, announced the injury designation.

To fill the gap, Tomas Nido was called up from Triple-A Toledo, and Dillon Dingler slid into the starting role for Tuesday night.

Rogers had appeared in six of Detroit’s first 10 games, hitting .222 (4-for-18) with a .697 OPS. While his bat hadn’t fully heated up yet, he drew three walks and scored twice in Monday’s win over the Yankees — showing solid value at the plate and behind it.

Wenceel Pérez Moves to 60-Day IL

In a corresponding move, the Tigers placed outfielder Wenceel Pérez on the 60-day injured list. Pérez, who’s been dealing with lower back inflammation since spring training, has yet to resume baseball activities. Tuesday’s update from the team confirmed he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

The Tigers, now 6-4 on the season, will look to continue their hot start — but will have to do it without one of their defensive anchors behind the plate for at least the next 10 days.

Let’s hope Rogers’ injury is minor and he’s back catching heat from Skubal and company soon. Stay tuned, Detroit.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

