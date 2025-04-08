Detroit Tigers Place Jake Rogers on IL, Call Up Catcher in Surprise Roster Move

The Detroit Tigers scratched Jake Rogers from Tuesday’s game against the Yankees with an oblique injury and placed him on the 10-day IL.

Another early-season injury hits the Tigers — this time behind the plate.

Just moments before Tuesday’s first pitch against the New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers made a surprising roster move: starting catcher Jake Rogers was scratched from the lineup due to left oblique tightness and placed on the 10-day injured list.

A Late Scratch and a Quick Call-Up

Rogers was set to catch ace Tarik Skubal in Tuesday’s series game against New York — a role he’s filled consistently so far in 2025. But during pregame warmups, something didn’t feel right. The Tigers pulled him from the lineup, and shortly after, announced the injury designation.

To fill the gap, Tomas Nido was called up from Triple-A Toledo, and Dillon Dingler slid into the starting role for Tuesday night.

We have placed C Jake Rogers on the 10-day injured list with left oblique tightness and selected the contract of C Tomás Nido from Triple-A Toledo. Nido will wear uniform #58.



To make room for Nido on the 40-man roster, OF Wenceel Pérez has been transferred to the 60-day injured… — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 8, 2025

Rogers had appeared in six of Detroit’s first 10 games, hitting .222 (4-for-18) with a .697 OPS. While his bat hadn’t fully heated up yet, he drew three walks and scored twice in Monday’s win over the Yankees — showing solid value at the plate and behind it.

Wenceel Pérez Moves to 60-Day IL

In a corresponding move, the Tigers placed outfielder Wenceel Pérez on the 60-day injured list. Pérez, who’s been dealing with lower back inflammation since spring training, has yet to resume baseball activities. Tuesday’s update from the team confirmed he’ll be out for the foreseeable future.

The Tigers, now 6-4 on the season, will look to continue their hot start — but will have to do it without one of their defensive anchors behind the plate for at least the next 10 days.

Let’s hope Rogers’ injury is minor and he’s back catching heat from Skubal and company soon. Stay tuned, Detroit.