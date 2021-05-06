Detroit Tigers place LHP Derek Holland on IL, recall taxi squad pitcher

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3, with a left shoulder strain. In a corresponding move, RHP Kyle Funkhouser has been recalled from the taxi squad.

Holland hasn’t pitched since May 1st when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees.

The Tigers have placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3, with a left shoulder strain. RHP Kyle Funkhouser has been recalled from the taxi squad. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 6, 2021