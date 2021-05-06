Detroit Tigers place LHP Derek Holland on IL, recall taxi squad pitcher

by

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3, with a left shoulder strain. In a corresponding move, RHP Kyle Funkhouser has been recalled from the taxi squad.

Holland hasn’t pitched since May 1st when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.