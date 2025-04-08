Detroit Tigers Place Manuel Margot on Injured List, Corresponding Move Announced

The Detroit Tigers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Yankees, and it comes with a bit of a shakeup in the outfield.

Margot Hits the IL

Outfielder Manuel Margot has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation. It’s a tough break for Margot, who’s been off to a hot start this season. In just six games, the veteran was batting .316 with three RBIs and looked like a steady piece in Detroit’s lineup.

The injury isn’t expected to be long-term, but it comes at a time when Margot had started to find his rhythm. Now, the Tigers will need someone to step up and fill the void.

Enter Brewer Hicklen

In response to the injury, the Tigers recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Toledo. Hicklen, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Brewers, will be wearing No. 50 as he joins the big-league club.

So far this season, Hicklen is 5-for-21 (.238 batting average) with eight strikeouts across five games with the Mud Hens. He’s shown flashes of potential at the plate, and Detroit will be hoping he can provide some energy—and maybe a few timely hits—off the bench.

Prior to today’s game, we have placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation and recalled OF Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Toledo.



Hicklen will wear uniform #50. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 8, 2025

What’s Next?

It’s unclear how long Margot will be sidelined, but Detroit’s outfield depth will now be tested. Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter remain the everyday anchors, but with a stretch of key games ahead, Hicklen might get his shot to prove himself on the big stage.

Here’s hoping Margot’s knee bounces back quickly, and in the meantime, Hicklen makes the most of this opportunity.