According to the Detroit Tigers, they have placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day Injured List after he strained his left abdominal while taking a swing in Wednesday’s win over the Astros.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled RHP Joe Jimenez for the first time in 2021.

