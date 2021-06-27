Detroit Tigers place P Michael Fulmer on IL with scary sounding injury

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL with a right cervical spine strain.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Triple-A Toledo.
Though this sounds a bit scary, a cervical strain is a medical term for neck pain and Fulmer should be fine with some rest.
Prior to today’s game vs. Houston, the Tigers announced the following roster moves:
*Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day IL with a right cervical spine strain
*Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Triple A Toledo
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 27, 2021