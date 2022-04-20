Detroit Tigers place SP Matt Manning on IL

The Detroit Tigers placed pitcher Matt Manning on the IL after he left Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with shoulder discomfort; he pitched only two innings.

Meanwhile, the team has called up rookie right-handed pitcher Angel De Jesus in Manning’s absence.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, the team knew that he wasn’t going to be able to make his next scheduled start. However, the plan will be for him to throw over the weekend.

“We knew he was not gonna make his start on Saturday,” Hinch said. “Rather than play with a short roster we added an arm.”

“Maybe it’s only one start. We’ll find that out over the weekend if he can answer the bell for the rehab part of it.”

The Tigers take on the New York Yankees tonight at Comerica Park.

