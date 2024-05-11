Detroit Tigers Place Starting Pitcher on Injured List

The Detroit Tigers announced the move on Saturday

The Detroit Tigers have made adjustments to their roster following the impact of a viral illness sweeping through the team, placing starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list. Maeda, a key right-hander for the Tigers, fell ill just before Saturday’s game, prompting the team to look for immediate reinforcements from their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens.

Temporary Roster Shuffle

In response to Maeda’s absence, the Tigers have called up outfielder Akil Baddoo to fill the vacant roster spot temporarily. Baddoo, a left-handed hitter, has been performing well at Triple-A Toledo, boasting a batting average of .257 and an OPS of .844. His presence is expected to bolster the Tigers’ lineup during this period.

Pitching Adjustments

With Maeda sidelined, the Tigers are also making strategic moves in their pitching rotation. Matt Manning, another right-hander who was pulled from his scheduled start at Toledo, is likely to be promoted to take Maeda’s place in the rotation starting Monday. This decision reflects the Tigers’ need to maintain a strong pitching lineup amid health challenges within the team.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are navigating through a challenging time as the viral illness affects their roster, but the quick call-ups and adjustments show their resilience and preparedness. The inclusion of Akil Baddoo and the likely promotion of Matt Manning are crucial steps to ensure the team remains competitive in the upcoming games, particularly in covering for the temporarily sidelined Kenta Maeda.