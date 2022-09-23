The Corner

The Detroit Tigers play spoiler to the Baltimore Orioles – Series Recap

The Tigers are 9-1 against the Orioles in their last ten.

By Amy Price
The Detroit Tigers (57-92) beat the Baltimore Orioles (77-75) to start the week and hurt their cause for the final wild-card spot. Good pitching and good hitting led to the series win and hopefully made an impression on the new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

