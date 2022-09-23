The Detroit Tigers play spoiler to the Baltimore Orioles – Series Recap

The Detroit Tigers (57-92) beat the Baltimore Orioles (77-75) to start the week and hurt their cause for the final wild-card spot. Good pitching and good hitting led to the series win and hopefully made an impression on the new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.