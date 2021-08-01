Detroit Tigers ‘played tired’ their past few games

The Detroit Tigers will get a much needed day off, their 1st such occasion in two weeks after having split their series with the Baltimore Orioles thanks to a 6-2 triumph this afternoon at Comerica Park.

“We‘re at the tail end of this stretch,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Quite honestly I think we played tired for the last few days, and rightfully so, based on the grind.”

Detroit was able to get out in front early thanks to three runs scored in the 1st inning, getting to former farmhand Spenser Watkins early and improving to 42-33 since May 8 and 11-6 since the All-Star break.

After starter Tyler Alexander went through five innings of work, the Tigers then went through several relievers on the mound. Admittedly, Hinch was more “aggressive” with his bullpen in anticipation of their upcoming off day.

“I went into the game thinking we were going to be pretty aggressive with our pen because we had a lot of options down there,” Hinch said.

Following their off day on Monday, the Tigers will welcome in the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday night.

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –