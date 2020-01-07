Which Detroit Tigers players are likely to surge next season?

As one of the most famous and much-loved sides in Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers are often in the sports media spotlight. Betting on the outcomes of their games through Foxbet sports betting is a popular pastime, too – but before making any wagers, it’s wise to consider what the make-up of the team looks like and how this could interact with the team’s strategic goals.

One thing is for certain: the Tigers have a number of players who are likely to propel them to success in one way or another. With names like Victor Reyes and Brandon Dixon on the books, it’s probably going to be a decent season for the side. This blog post will investigate some of these names and more and assess how their skills might play out on the pitch.

Brandon Dixon

Last season, Detroit Tigers fans seemed to be waiting forever for their new on-pitch favorite, Brandon Dixon, to surge ahead and become the latest big name for the team’s records. And while Dixon never actually seemed to launch a full-throated bid for supremacy, he did manage to score a very respectable set of statistics across the board.

He managed, for example, to get a batting average of .248 – and he achieved 15 home runs over the course of the season as well. This season, his name is likely to be on the lips of those who fancy themselves as armchair pundits – and he could end up delivering the goods for anyone who wagers on the side’s success.

Casey Mize

Mize is another name often predicted for great things in the baseball world, and he’s a name that the Tigers are no doubt glad to have on their side. Recently, worries about his long-term future have flared up thanks to a problem with his shoulder and also the decision to remove him from the game for the final fortnight of last season, which happened in unclear circumstances. But the long-term prospects for Mize are looking great, as he has shown lots of prowess in the past.

Alex Faedo

Faedo also deserves some consideration in this regard thanks to his strong track record when playing for the Seattle SeaWolves. He managed to strike out over 130 hitters in 115-and-a-third innings. He later managed to almost halve his home run levels, too. If that sort of performance can continue in the months to come, he’s sure to be highly valued by the Tigers as the new season approaches when, hopefully, these sorts of skills and performance levels will be demonstrated.

Matthew Boyd

As a starting pitcher, Matthew Boyd has certainly delivered the goods in recent months – and his performance in very recent games appeared to show an uptick in his performance where necessary. But perhaps the main downside for those who are promoting Boyd’s name as a candidate for great things is that he could well end up finding himself sold off to another team. There has been some speculation that the side might trade him in for Brandon Marsh, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels. But even if this doesn’t go ahead, there are some other problems with the idea of Boyd ending up a dominant player: he’s often accused of losing too many home runs.

Victor Reyes

No discussion of the big names in Detroit Tigers circles would be complete without thinking about Victor Reyes. Over the course of the last season, his batting average was widely noted for being very strong: it ended up at over .300, and he has also been praised for his home runs. According to the baseball press, the main thing for Reyes now will be ensuring that he makes the most of the training period – but if he does, it’s not out of the question that he will end up delivering the best batting average of any player on the Tigers team.

The Detroit Tigers are up there as one of the leading baseball teams in the Central Division of the American League. But with next season on the minds of lots of fans, investors and gamblers, it’s well worth investigating who on the team could be the one to propel it to glory. And with a line-up like the one outlined above on the cards; it’s looking likely to be a great year for an even greater side.