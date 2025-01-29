fb
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Poach Stud Pitcher from New York Yankees

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers have made a major move to bolster their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal, worth $7.75 million, brings the 35-year-old pitcher to Detroit, fortifying a bullpen that played a pivotal role in the team's playoff push last season.

Kahnle, who spent last season with the New York Yankees, posted an impressive 2.11 ERA over 42⅔ innings. Over the past two seasons, he boasts a 2.38 ERA, ranking 11th in MLB among pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched. This addition should add depth and experience to the Tigers' bullpen as they look to compete in the 2025 season.

