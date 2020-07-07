Detroit Tigers post hilarious mock scouting report for Patrick Mahomes, who they once drafted in 37th Round

There is no question about it that the Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in a very short time.
As you have probably heard by now, the Detroit Tigers once selected Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the Tigers posted a hilarious mock scouting report on Mahomes that has us rolling!
Went through the archives and found the scouting report on our 37th-round pick in 2014. pic.twitter.com/thabzR7CA6
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 2, 2020
This is great! Well done, Tigers!