Detroit Tigers post video message for their fans following final game of 2021

That’s a wrap.

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers finished up their 2021 season on a high as they defeated the Chicago White Sox to finish with an overall record of 77-85.

Though the Tigers were not able to get to .500 for the season, there were certainly plenty of exciting moments along the way, including Miguel Cabrera blasting his 500th career home run.

Following the game, the Tigers dropped a video thanking their fans for an incredible year.

Are we the only ones who are already missing Tiger baseball?

