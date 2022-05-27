Detroit Tigers postpone matchup vs. Cleveland Guardians

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers were supposed to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their four-game set at Comerica Park but that will not happen.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that tonight’s game has been postponed.

Instead, the game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m. following the originally scheduled game that will begin at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers also noted that all paid tickets from tonight’s game will be valid for Game 2 of the July 4 doubleheader.

Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather & will be made up as the 2nd game of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m. following the originally scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. All paid tickets from tonight’s game are valid for Game 2 of the July 4 doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/sQhdJtTKJu — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 27, 2022

Alex Faedo will start for Detroit Tigers on Saturday

Rookie Alex Faedo was scheduled to start on Friday night but he will now start Saturday’s game against the Guardians, which will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET.

So far this season, Faedo has been very good as he is 1-1 with a 3.oo ERA in four starts. During that time, he has 14 strikeouts and six walks in 21 innings of work.

In case you are interested, the Tigers will be giving out a Detroit Tigers floppy hat (Sponsered by National Coney Island) to the first 10,000 fans through the gates.

Nation, do you think it is a good idea for the Tigers to move this game to July 4?

