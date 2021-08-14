Detroit Tigers prepare to host biggest crowd of 2021

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of hosting their biggest attendance number of 2021.

According to multiple reports, the Tigers will break the previous high mark of 31,624 who attended their July 17 game:

We're told that the Tigers are currently on pace to eclipse the season-high 31,624 fans that attended the summer baseball bash on July 17. Will be a big walk-up crowd tonight. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 14, 2021

Of course, fans want to catch history as Miguel Cabrera is one swing of the bat away from 500 home runs!