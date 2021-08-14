Detroit Tigers prepare to host biggest crowd of 2021

by

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of hosting their biggest attendance number of 2021.

According to multiple reports, the Tigers will break the previous high mark of 31,624 who attended their July 17 game:

Of course, fans want to catch history as Miguel Cabrera is one swing of the bat away from 500 home runs!

