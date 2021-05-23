Detroit Tigers preparing for full capacity next month at Comerica Park

Sharing is caring!

Baseball fans in the Motor City got the good news they were waiting for earlier in the week.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the capacity restrictions for outdoor venues in the state of Michigan beginning on June 1, meaning that Comerica Park can be filled to capacity starting in just over a week. Additionally, college football venues like Michigan Stadium and Spartans Stadium will also be able to do the same later in the fall.

The Tigers announced that the first date for full capacity at Comerica Park will be June 8 as the team begins a homestead against the Seattle Mariners, according to The Detroit Free Press. The ballpark had previously been operating at a 20% capacity limit. Comerica Park has a capacity of 41,083 fans.

Single game tickets are now being made available to the public for future dates.